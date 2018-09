Tornádó pusztított Kanadában

@JeriLRyan Very bad situation in Ottawa,Canada tonite,after tornado touched down just west of the city this PM.Several buildings were destroyed and,for a time,people were trapped in houses,cars. Good news is that there were no deaths-almost miraculous,considering the devastation- pic.twitter.com/N878GhH6nV

— (((EdwardO'Reilly))) (@EdwardOReilly1) 2018. szeptember 22.