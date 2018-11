Nagyobb az esély lottót nyerni, mint ilyen gólt lőni

You would never believe to this history, but it really happened.



Volgar Astrakhan’s defender Roman Loktionov has scored two identical goals against the same team (Alaniya Vladikavkaz) at the same minute (17) in the same stadium, 7 years one from the other.



Incrediblepic.twitter.com/ETRxvRfXeH

— Stefano Conforti (@confortistefano) 2018. október 30.