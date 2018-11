Az Európai Bizottság elvárja, hogy ne politizálják át Gruevszki menekültügyét

I take note of reports about #Hungary ’s decision to grant political asylum to @GruevskiNikola . If confirmed, I expect a sound explanation of its grounds by @Viktor_Orban . 1/2

The #RuleofLaw remains a fundamental principle for Member States and accession candidates alike. It is crucial for #Europe’s credibility. Surprising that #Hungary supports #EU membership but does not consider it safe. 2/2

— Johannes Hahn (@JHahnEU) 2018. november 21.