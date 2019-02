Egy mentális problémákkal küzdőkön segítő szervezet állt az instatrónról Kyle Jennert letaszító tojás mögött

We’d like to thank #TalkingEgg for shining a limelight on #mentalhealth tonight with an important message. Not everyone chooses to #fightintheopen for mental health, but you did for the 1 in 5 Americans living with a mental health condition. Thank you, #EggGang! pic.twitter.com/9KPlXG5re4

— Mental Health America (@MentalHealthAm) 2019. február 4.