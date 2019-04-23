  1. Címlap
2019. április 23.

Horogkeresztet rajzoltak a belgrádi magyar nagykövetség épületére

Szerbia
Szijjártó Péter és Ivica Dačić szerb külügyminiszter.
Magyar Nagykövetség / Facebook
Németh Márton

Németh Márton

A 444 vette észre a Balkan Insight Twitterén, hogy ismeretlenek horogkeresztet graffitiztek a belgrádi magyar nagykövetség táblájára, valamint odaírták, hogy a magyarok fasiszták.

 

Szerbia
magyar nagykövetség
MTI/Mónus Márton
N1 TV