Pakisztánban szétnyílt a föld

5,8-as erősségű földrengés rázta meg kedden Pakisztán északkeleti részét, legalább 19 ember meghalt, több mint 300 megsérült, házak és boltok tucatjai szenvedtek károkat.
Brutális képek érkeznek a helyszínről:
Pictures from #Earthquake in #Pakistan Administered Kashmir—At least 19 people have been killed & 300+ injured following the earthquake in Pakistani Administered Kashmir! pic.twitter.com/7obwDi0nQh— Saksi™ (@saksivarnan) 2019. szeptember 24.
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has struck eastern Pakistan, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 300, local officials say. The quake's epicentre was close to the city of Mirpur. Tap the link in our bio to read more about the quake that created tremors as far away as Islamabad and Delhi. Photo: Aamir Qureshi, AFP #earthquake #pakistan #seismology #bbcnews
Road damage at Jehlum Pakistan due to earth quake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mjfIQTba52— Rizwan Buttar (@rizwanbuttar) 2019. szeptember 24.