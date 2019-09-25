  1. Címlap
  2. Pakisztánban szétnyílt a föld
2019. szeptember 25. | 10:32

Pakisztánban szétnyílt a föld

Pakisztán
Twitter
Megosztás
Szerző
Németh Márton

Németh Márton

break

5,8-as erősségű földrengés rázta meg kedden Pakisztán északkeleti részét, legalább 19 ember meghalt, több mint 300 megsérült, házak és boltok tucatjai szenvedtek károkat.

Brutális képek érkeznek a helyszínről:

 

Megosztás
Pakisztán
földrengés
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 07:14
Németh Márton
2019. szeptember 25. | 07:14

A demokraták vádemelési eljárással támadnak Trumpra

Trump
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 07:14
Németh Márton
2019. szeptember 25. | 07:14

A demokraták vádemelési eljárással támadnak Trumpra

Trump
Láttál valami izgalmasat?
Küldd be nekünk!
Szerkesztő:
Harmati András
Harmati András
Hír beküldése

Friss

1
Zente
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 09:23
Kvárik Anita

Sikerült! Összegyűlt a 700 millió Zente gyógykezelésére

Cornstein
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 11:31
Németh Márton

Kemény hangvételű levélben kérik számon amerikai szenátorok Trumpék budapesti nagykövetét

1
Magyarország
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 11:21
Németh Márton

A magyarországi vendégmunkásokról ír egy amerikai lap

1
Budapest
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 11:14
Harmati András

Egy friss mérés szerint szinte fej-fej mellett áll Karácsony és Tarlós

Pakisztán
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 10:32
Németh Márton

Pakisztánban szétnyílt a föld

pálinka
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 10:06
Németh Márton

Újra adómentessé tenné a kormány a pálinkafőzést

BKV
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 09:45
Németh Márton

Új hajók beszerzését tervezi a BKV

Ferihegy
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 09:18
Németh Márton

Új terminál épül Ferihegyen

1
Béremelést akarnak a pedagógusok
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 09:06
Kvárik Anita

Jakab: A kormány az oktatás-, nevelés terén is elégtelenre vizsgázott

1
Volánbusz
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 08:39
Németh Márton

Buszstratégia: központosíthatják a helyi tömegközlekedést, frissíthetik a járműparkot

Zente
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 09:23
Kvárik Anita

Sikerült! Összegyűlt a 700 millió Zente gyógykezelésére

Magyarország
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 11:21
Németh Márton

A magyarországi vendégmunkásokról ír egy amerikai lap

Budapest
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 11:14
Harmati András

Egy friss mérés szerint szinte fej-fej mellett áll Karácsony és Tarlós

Béremelést akarnak a pedagógusok
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 09:06
Kvárik Anita

Jakab: A kormány az oktatás-, nevelés terén is elégtelenre vizsgázott

Volánbusz
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 08:39
Németh Márton

Buszstratégia: központosíthatják a helyi tömegközlekedést, frissíthetik a járműparkot

Kövesi
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 08:12
Németh Márton

Az EU-intézmények megállapodtak Laura Codruta Kövesi európai főügyészi kinevezéséről

Sneider Tamás és Makai Tibor
sss sss
2019. szeptember 24. | 16:36
Balogh Gábor Dobos Zoltán

Sneider: amit a kormány a magyar férfiakkal művel, az felér egy népirtással

vizsgálat
sss
2019. szeptember 24. | 16:19
Dobos Zoltán

Szomszédjával szerződött le az OGYÉI gazdasági guruja a közbeszerzések intézésére

Kocsis Máté
sss
2019. szeptember 24. | 16:11
Nagy Béla Ádám

Kocsis Máté szerint az ellenzék külföldről várja a kormány megbuktatását

Sneider Tamás
sss
2019. szeptember 24. | 16:05
Dobos Zoltán

Sneider: A Kúria döntése a beismerése annak, hogy Magyarország a Balkánhoz tartozik

A Fidesz 2006-ban még az MSZP-s miniszter távozását követelte ilyen zsarolás miatt.
Láttál valami izgalmasat?
Küldd be nekünk!
Szerkesztő:
Harmati András
Harmati András
Hír beküldése
Cornstein
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 11:31
Németh Márton

Kemény hangvételű levélben kérik számon amerikai szenátorok Trumpék budapesti nagykövetét

Pakisztán
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 10:32
Németh Márton

Pakisztánban szétnyílt a föld

pálinka
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 10:06
Németh Márton

Újra adómentessé tenné a kormány a pálinkafőzést

BKV
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 09:45
Németh Márton

Új hajók beszerzését tervezi a BKV

Ferihegy
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 09:18
Németh Márton

Új terminál épül Ferihegyen

választás
sss
2019. szeptember 25. | 07:49
Németh Márton

28 olyan jelölt is indul az önkormányzati választáson, akiknek még állandó lakcíme sincs

sss
2019. szeptember 24. | 21:40
Kvárik Anita

Saját arcképével ellátott sört osztogatott a polgármester Tápiószelén

Greta Thunberg
sss
2019. szeptember 24. | 19:49
Balogh Gábor

Greta Thunberg mázsás igazságai és orbitális tévedése

Hegedűs Szabolcs

Hegedűs Szabolcs

N1TV szerkesztő-riporter, műsorvezető
Dobos Zoltán

Dobos Zoltán

Újságíró
Bazsó Bálint Márton

Bazsó Bálint Márton

Főszerkesztő-helyettes
Zimon András

Zimon András

N1TV szerkesztő, műsorvezető
Lánczi Richárd

Lánczi Richárd

Főszerkesztő
Tresó T. Tibor

Tresó T. Tibor

N1TV szerkesztő-riporter
Kvárik Anita

Kvárik Anita

Újságíró
Németh Márton

Németh Márton

Szerkesztő
Balogh Gábor

Balogh Gábor

Újságíró
.

Nagy Béla Ádám

Újságíró
Béli Balázs

Béli Balázs

Fotóriporter
Eszes Ádám

Eszes Ádám

Újságíró
Nótin Tamás

Nótin Tamás

Újságíró
Sarkadi-Illyés Csaba

Sarkadi-Illyés Csaba

Szerkesztő
Harmati András

Harmati András

Szerkesztő
Tari Tamás

Tari Tamás

Újságíró

N1 TV