2020. Augusztus 07. | 18:35

Földbe csapódott egy repülő Indiában, 200-an utaztak rajta

Air India
Szerző
Köller Kristóf

Köller Kristóf

Lezuhant az Air India Express Dubajból a dél-indiai Keralába közlekedő repülőgépe helyi idő szerint este kilenckor - írja a hvg.hu.

A Boeing 737-800-as gépen 191-en utaztak, a Calicut repülőtéren kellett volna landolnia, de eddig ismeretlen okból túlfutott a kifutópályán és a közeli völgybe zuhant, majd kettétört. Eddig 18 halálos áldozatról tudnak.

 

 

 

