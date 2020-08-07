Földbe csapódott egy repülő Indiában, 200-an utaztak rajta

Lezuhant az Air India Express Dubajból a dél-indiai Keralába közlekedő repülőgépe helyi idő szerint este kilenckor - írja a hvg.hu.
A Boeing 737-800-as gépen 191-en utaztak, a Calicut repülőtéren kellett volna landolnia, de eddig ismeretlen okból túlfutott a kifutópályán és a közeli völgybe zuhant, majd kettétört. Eddig 18 halálos áldozatról tudnak.
