Babiš beismerte választási vereségét, de nem zárta ki, hogy kormányfői megbízatást kap

Takeaways from the 2021 #Czech leg. #election:

1. The oligarchic PM, Andrej #Babis, suffers a defeat.

2. Two democratic coalitions (Spolu & Pir+Stan) will have a clear legislative majority.

3. With caveats, the result is good news for liberal democracy, #EU, and #NATO. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/Y5CLcRNmM2