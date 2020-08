Trumptól megkérdezte egy újságíró, hogy nem bánja-e a sok hazugságot

S.V. Dáte: "Mr. President, after three and a half years do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?"



Trump: "All the what?"



S.V. Dáte: "All the lying, all the dishonesty."



Trump: "Who has done?"



S.V. Dáte: "You have done."



Trump: "Uhh." pic.twitter.com/839LHGj7D0