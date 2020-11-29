  1. Címlap
  2. Brutális baleset volt a Forma-1-ben
2020. november 29. | 15:35

Brutális baleset volt a Forma-1-ben

rogro
Twitter
Megosztás

A Bahreini Nagydíj rajtja után Romain Grosjean csapódott a szalagkorlátba, az autó azonnal berobbant:

A Haas gyakorlatilag kettészakadt, a pilóta a lángok közül, bicegve ugrott ki:

 

Szerző
Németh Márton

Németh Márton

break

Friss Híreink
david prowse

Meghalt David Prowse, akit a világ Darth Vaderként ismert meg

aegon

Változások a magyar biztosítási szektorban: kivonul hazánkból az Aegon

Cigányság

Süllyedő világok...

Demeter

Itt a vége: Demeter Szilárd visszavonja botrányos írását és törli a Facebook-oldalát

Csehország

Csehországban enyhítenek, csütörtökön már visszatérhet az élet

Megosztás
Legolvasottabb híreink
rogro

Brutális baleset volt a Forma-1-ben

david prowse

Meghalt David Prowse, akit a világ Darth Vaderként ismert meg

aegon

Változások a magyar biztosítási szektorban: kivonul hazánkból az Aegon

Cigányság

Süllyedő világok...

Demeter

Itt a vége: Demeter Szilárd visszavonja botrányos írását és törli a Facebook-oldalát

Forma-1
Romain Grosjean