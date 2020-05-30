Sikeres indítás, egy magánvállalat embereket vitt az űrbe, úton vannak az űrállomásra

A szerdai indítást a kedvezőtlen időjárási körülmények miatt el kellett halasztani, de magyar idő szerint szombaton 21:22-kor sikeresen elstartolt a NASA megrendelésére a SpaceX által fejlesztett és épített Crew Dragon űrhajó a Falcon-9 rakéta segítségével a Kennedy Űrközpontból.
"Go NASA! Go SpaceX! Godspeed Bob and Doug!"— ABC News (@ABC) May 30, 2020
The NASA launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon capsule with two astronauts en route to the International Space Station successfully lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center. https://t.co/6rZtBYTsDK pic.twitter.com/dIuyKBvsLw
És egy dinoszauruszt is vittek magukkal:
Two humans (and one dinosaur) went to space today #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/U4CbHJShkw— Brian Bosché (@BrianPBosche) May 30, 2020
21:33-kor a Falcon-9 első fokozata hibátlanul landolt az Of Course I Still Love You drónhajón, az Atlanti-óceánon, ami a jövő űrutazásainak költséghatékonysága szempontjából szintén kulcsfontosságú.
12 perccel az indítás után a Dragon űrhajó rendben levált a felső fokozatról és jelenleg is úton van a Nemzetközi Űrállomásra.
Crew Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage and is on its way to the International Space Station with @Astro_Behnken and @AstroDoug! Autonomous docking at the @Space_Station will occur at ~10:30 a.m. EDT tomorrow, May 31 pic.twitter.com/bSZ6yZP2bD— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 30, 2020