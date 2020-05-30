  1. Címlap
2020. május 30. | 21:53

Sikeres indítás, egy magánvállalat embereket vitt az űrbe, úton vannak az űrállomásra

Németh Márton

Németh Márton

A szerdai indítást a kedvezőtlen időjárási körülmények miatt el kellett halasztani, de magyar idő szerint szombaton 21:22-kor sikeresen elstartolt a NASA megrendelésére a SpaceX által fejlesztett és épített Crew Dragon űrhajó a Falcon-9 rakéta segítségével a Kennedy Űrközpontból.

A világtörténelemben először egy magánvállalat vitt embereket az űrbe, az Egyesült Államok amerikai földről, amerikai űrhajóval a Space Shuttle-program 2011-es leállítása óta újra emberes űrmissziót indított.

És egy dinoszauruszt is vittek magukkal:

21:33-kor a Falcon-9 első fokozata hibátlanul landolt az Of Course I Still Love You drónhajón, az Atlanti-óceánon, ami a jövő űrutazásainak költséghatékonysága szempontjából szintén kulcsfontosságú.

Falcon-9

12 perccel az indítás után a Dragon űrhajó rendben levált a felső fokozatról és jelenleg is úton van a Nemzetközi Űrállomásra.

 

 

SpaceX
NASA
Nemzetközi Űrállomás
Crew Dragon
űrutazás
űrhajó
Falcon-9